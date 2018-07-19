Man, 66, used cord to fatally strangle disabled son

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 66-year-old man for strangling his disabled son to death at a residence in Kokubunji City, reports NHK (July 18).

At around 6:00 a.m., officers entered the residence, located in the Higashimotomachi area, and found the body of Yasushi Hamamoto’s 40-year-old son lying atop a futon in a second-floor room.

According to police, Hamamoto used the electric cord of a water pot to fatally strangle his son. After the incident, the suspect visited a police station to confess to the crime.

Police subsequently accused Hamamoto of murder. “I could not bear the violence by my son,” the suspect was quoted in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, the son, who until several weeks ago lived with his parents, suffered from a mental disability. On the day before the incident, the son struck his mother in the face, causing an unspecified injury. The attack was one in a series of incidents of violence carried out by the son.