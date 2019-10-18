Man, 65, accused of threatening harm to chief priest at Yasukuni Shrine

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 65-year-old man for threatening harm to the chief priest at the controversial Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 18).

In a series of letters, Masaharu Urata sought for the priest to urge Emperor Naruhito to make a visit to the shrine.

“With a feeling of death, please take whatever measures necessary,” one of the letters read. “Let’s become human sacrifices together.”

During questioning, Urata, a resident of Kurashiki City, Okayama Prefecture, declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

The more than 200 letters arrived at the shrine between June and September.

Yasukuni Shrine is a source of inspiration for conservatives due to its enshrinement of roughly 2.5 million soldiers, airmen and seamen, many of whom were encouraged by the belief that their spirit will be enshrined should they die in battle fighting heroically for the Emperor.