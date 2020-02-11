Man, 58, accused of pension fraud after corpse of father found in residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 58-year-old man living in Koto Ward for allegedly collecting the pension of his father for six years after his death, reports TBS News (Feb. 11).

Between February, 2013, and June of last year, Yutaka Suzuki, of no known occupation, allegedly collected 39 pension payments totaling about 12 million yen that were for intended for his father.

After the arrest of Suzuki on suspicion of fraud, the suspect admitted to the allegations. “I did it to cover living expenses,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Last year, a representative of the Koto Ward government visited the residence to prepare in sending congratulations for the 100th birthday of the father, which would have been this upcoming March.

After the staff member was not able to reach the father, they contacted police. Officers then entered the residence and found the skeletal remains of the father inside.