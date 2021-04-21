Man, 57, found living with corpse of mother in Miyagi

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested a 57-year-old man after he was found living with her corpse at their residence in Shiogama City, reports Tohoku Broadcasting (April 20).

On Monday, a welfare staff member alerted police after visiting the residence of Ko Iwamoto in the Fujikura area and finding the body inside.

“I knew my mother died, but I didn’t file a death report,” Iwamoto told police.

According to police, Iwamoto shares the residence with his mother, who is 89 years old.

The results of an autopsy revealed that she died a few days before the discovery. The cause of death is not known but foul play is not suspected.

Upon the arrival of police, Iwamoto was not present. However, police later located him in Shiogama.