Man, 56, suspected in pair of Fukuoka City convenience store robberies

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 21, 2021

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 56-year-old man who is suspected in a pair of robberies of convenience stores in Fukuoka City, reports (Feb. 21).

At around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Yasuhiro Yamaguchi, of no known occupation, allegedly threatened a male clerk at a store in Hakata Ward in the robbery of 270,000 yen in cash.

Police apprehended Yamaguchi that night after an examination of security camera footage. “Debt is painful, and I needed money,” the suspect told police.

Yasuhiro Yamaguchi is believed to have been behind the attempted robbery of a convenience store in Fukuoka City on Friday (Twitter)

Early on Friday, a person attempted to rob another convenience store in Sawara Ward. Based on evidence found at the scene, police believe Yamaguchi was behind that attempted robbery also.

