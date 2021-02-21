Man, 56, suspected in pair of Fukuoka City convenience store robberies

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 56-year-old man who is suspected in a pair of robberies of convenience stores in Fukuoka City, reports (Feb. 21).

At around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Yasuhiro Yamaguchi, of no known occupation, allegedly threatened a male clerk at a store in Hakata Ward in the robbery of 270,000 yen in cash.

Police apprehended Yamaguchi that night after an examination of security camera footage. “Debt is painful, and I needed money,” the suspect told police.

Early on Friday, a person attempted to rob another convenience store in Sawara Ward. Based on evidence found at the scene, police believe Yamaguchi was behind that attempted robbery also.