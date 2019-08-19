 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 56, apprehended outside dressing room of actress Rena Nonen

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 19, 2019

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 56-year-old man who was found loitering at a performance hall in Onojo City before a show featuring actress Rena Nonen, reports Nikkan Sports (Aug. 19).

At around 12:35 p.m., Kenji Kitano, of no known occupation, appeared outside the dressing room of Nonen, who goes by the name Non, prior to her appearance in the show “My Lover” at Onojo Madokapia.

Kitano, who was accused of trespassing, admits to the allegations. “I came to see Miss Nonen,” the suspect was quoted by the Kasuga Police Station.

Rena Nonen (Twitter)

Staff members apprehended Kitano upon seeing him loitering in a passageway near the dressing room. “I am also a performer,” he reportedly said.

