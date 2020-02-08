Man, 55, posed as TV exec in alleged rape of woman at Ginza hotel

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 55-year-old man over the alleged rape of a woman in a hotel in the Ginza area of Chuo Ward last year, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun

On the night of April 15, 2019, Kazuya Ida, a company employee, told the victim, aged in her 30s, that he was connected to a broadcaster that runs variety programming after meeting her in the lobby of the hotel.

After taking her to a toilet in the hotel, Ida reportedly said, “I also have ties to the yakuza. If you refuse, things could get difficult.” He is then alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

Afterward, Ida said, “Pay up 200,000 yen. 50,000 yen is not enough.” He then took the victim to a nearby convenience store where he pocked the 150,000 yen in cash she withdrew from an ATM machine.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse and blackmail, Ida admitted to the allegations, according to the Tsukiji Police Station.

The company employing Ida is not connected to broadcasting. He surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage, police said.