Man, 52, accused of fatally bashing mother in Nagoya residence

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 52-year-old man over the alleged fatal assault of his mother at their residence in Nagoya, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 4).

On Sunday, the Meito Police Station accused Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, of no known occupation, of attempted murder. “I do not know [anything about the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police allege that Yamaguchi struck his mother, 76-year-old Kazuko, in the face at their residence in Meito Ward between 4:25 p.m. on December 30 and around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Yamaguchi shared the residence with his mother. At around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, a daughter of Kazuko visited the residence and found her mother collapsed inside. Kazuko was later confirmed dead, police said.

The daughter lives in another nearby residence. She visited the residence after another son had been able to contact their mother.