Man, 49, posed as ‘New York musician’ in luring teen girl to hotel

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 49-year-old man who posed as a musician in engaging in sex with a 17-year-old girl four years ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 23).

On the night of November 18, 2015 and the following morning, Mitsuo Nishida, of no known occupation, engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl, then a high school student, at a hotel in Chiyoda Ward while knowing she was a minor.

Nishida, who has been accused of violating the Child Welfare Act, admits to the allegations, according to the Shinjuku Police Station.

Prior to the incident, Nishida called out to the girl at a cafe. He then asked her if she had aspirations to be a model. “In New York, I am active as a musician,” he falsely told her. “I can introduce you to a producer.”

On Tuesday, police began questioning Nishida after locating him in Sapporo City.