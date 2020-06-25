Man, 49, accused of stabbing woman with awl in Hibiya Station

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 49-year-old man for stabbing a woman with an awl inside a subway station in Chiyoda Ward earlier this month, reports TBS News (June 24).

At just past 6:00 p.m. on June 16, Kazuo Nomura, of no known occupation, allegedly used the awl to stab the woman, 22, in the right buttocks inside a passageway for Tokyo Metro Hibiya Station.

The woman was slightly injured in the incident, the Marunouchi Police Station said.

Upon his arrest, Nomura partially denied the allegations.”In order to prevent trouble, I keep normally keep an awl with me. I touched [her], but I did not stab [her],” the suspect told police.

According to police, Nomura, a resident of Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, was not acquainted with the woman.

Prior to the incident, the suspect bumped shoulders with her in the passageway. With the awl in his right hand, he then allegedly stabbed her in the buttocks.

After the woman noticed she was bleeding upon her arrival home, she contacted a nearby police box.