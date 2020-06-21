Man, 48, suspected in bag-snatching incidents

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 48-year-old man who is suspected in bag-snatching incidents in Tokyo and nearby, reports TBS News (June 18).

On April 3, Hideyuki Kashima, a part-time worker, used a motorbike to approach a woman, 62, from behind on a

road in the Minamihanahata area of Adachi Ward.

As he passed her, he grabbed her tote bag containing 58,000 yen in cash.

“I did it to cover living expenses,” Kashima was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, Kashima surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.

Kashima has admitted to carrying out two similar incidents in neighboring Saitama Prefecture. Police are investigating whether he was behind three other incidents in Adachi that have taken place since January.