Man, 46, nabbed after pair stabbed in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 46-year-old man after two men were stabbed in separate random attacks in Yokohama City on Friday, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 10).

At around 7:25 p.m., Yoshio Kayama, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to stab a 49-year-old male government official in the left arm as he returned home on a road in Minami Ward.

About five minutes before, a 45-year-old male employee of a takkyubin delivery service was stabbed in the right side on a road about 70 meters away.

Neither victim suffered an injury that is considered life-threatening, police said.

“God told me to kill”

Officers apprehended Kayama on suspicion of attempted murder over the case involving the government official on Saturday. They located him after receiving a tip from a person who watched a news program that covered the incidents.

“God told me to kill,” Kayama was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations. A knife that is believed to have been used in the crime was retrieved from the residence of the suspect, who lives in Minami.

Both victims said that they were not acquainted with their assailant, police said.

In addition to investigating whether Kayama was also behind the stabbing of the takkyubin employee, police will seek to determine whether he can be held criminally liable in the case.