Man, 43, sought over road-rage incident nabbed in Osaka

IBARAKI (TR) – A 43-year-old man wanted over the alleged assault of a driver in a road-rage incident in Ibaraki Prefecture was arrested on Sunday in Osaka City, police said, reports NHK (Aug. 18).

According to police, Fumio Miyazaki, of no known occupation, was arrested in Higashisumiyoshi Ward. No other details were available.

On Friday, Ibaraki Prefectural Police placed Miyazaki on a nationwide list after obtaining a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of inflicting injury. Police also released a portrait photograph of the suspect.

At around 6:15 a.m. on August 10, Miyazaki is believed to have exited a sport utility vehicle after driving dangerously to force another car, driven by a 24-year-old man, to the shoulder of the Joban Expressway in Moriya City, Ibaraki.

In dash cam footage, Miyazaki is shown walking toward the other vehicle as a woman, believed to be a female acquaintance, films with her mobile telephone.

Miyazaki then punches the driver in the face through the open driver’s side window, causing a bloody nose. “I’ll kill you!” he screams as he punches him several more times.

The victim, who eventually rolled up the window, lodged a complain with police the following day. After police analyzed the footage, Miyazaki became a person of interest in the case.

Rented in Yokohama

According to police, the vehicle driven by Miyazaki was rented from a dealer in Yokohama in July. The same vehicle was also driven dangerously in Aichi and Shizuoka prefectures.

On Friday, Ibaraki police searched properties connected to the suspect in several locations, including in Nagoya and Osaka. However, his whereabouts remained unknown until Sunday.

Police learned that Miyazaki and a woman stopped at a restaurant near JR Osaka Station in Osaka City on Wednesday.

“After he remained on the run, I was concerned, but now I have a sense of relief,” the victim said upon learning of Miyazaki’s arrest.