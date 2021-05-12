Man, 38, suspected of drugging and sexually abusing boys

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who is suspected of drugging and sexually abusing several boys in the town of Mizuho, reports Kyodo News (May 11).

On the night of January 21 and early the following morning, Kosuke Shimoyama, of no known occupation, is alleged to have fondled the body of a boy after forcing him to drink tea laced with a sleeping powder at the suspect’s residence.

Shimoyama is an acquaintance of the boy. In luring him to the residence, the suspect told him that they could play a computer poker game together, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault and abduction for the purpose of obscene acts on Tuesday, Shimoyama partially denied the allegations. “I gave him the [sleeping powder], but he didn’t fall asleep,” the suspect was quoted. “So I didn’t sexually abuse him.”

After the incident, the boy’s mother alerted police. Shimoyama also said that he did the same thing with other male youths.