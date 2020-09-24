 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 38, accused of reaching up skirt of woman in Setagaya

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 24, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 38-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Setagaya Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Sept. 24).

At around 1:30 a.m. on June 21, Takashi Yaji, of no known occupation, reached up the skirt of a woman, aged in her 20s, inside a parking lot as she commuted home. He then allegedly fondled her lower body.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Yaji admitted to the allegations, the Setagaya Police Station said.

Takashi Yaji (Twitter)

According to police, Yaji is a resident of Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Prior to the incident, the suspect rode in his motorcycle around the area. He was also spotted following the woman in security camera footage.

