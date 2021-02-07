Man, 36, accused of robbing Uber Eats deliveryman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 36-year-old man over the alleged robbery of a deliveryman for online food service Uber Eats, reports TBS News (Feb. 5).

On the night of January 26, Tomoyuki Minagawa, of no known occupation, threatened the deliveryman, aged in his 40s, on a road in Higashimurayama City.

“Hand over the money — or I’ll kill you,” Minagawa reportedly said before punching the driver in the face and taking 3,000 yen in cash.

“I am troubled by money,” Minagawa told police in admitting to the allegations.

Police believe that Minagawa was also behind another incident that took place nearby about 10 minutes later. In that case, the perpetrator grabbed the victim’s bag and clothes.