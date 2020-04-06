Man, 34, accused of sex with teen girl required ‘training’ before escort employment

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 34-year-old for engaging in sex with a 17-year-old girl he met online, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 3).

On two occasions last October, Akihiro Minamiguchi, of no known occupation, allegedly engaged in sex with the girl, a second-year high school student, at the residence of a male acquaintance in Minato Ward while knowing she was a minor.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the Child Welfare Law, Minamiguchi admitted to the allegations. “I knew she was a minor,” the suspect said.

According to police, the suspect responded to a message posted by the

girl on Twitter in September. “Is there someone [with whom] I can meet?” she wrote and added an abbreviated term for enjo kosai, or compensated dating.

Minamiguchi said that he could enroll her in a so-called “delivery health” business that would “pay an income of 120,000yen.”

In luring the girl to the residence, he told her that she would need to undergo “practical training” before working for the business.

In speaking with investigators, the girl said, “I needed money to catch my favorite idol group live.”

Police believe Minamiguchi provided other girls to several men for enjo kosai relationships.