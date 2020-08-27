 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 33, accused of molesting girl at Shinjuku internet cafe

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 27, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a girl in Shinjuku Ward, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 27).

In July, Kazushige Mori allegedly jumped atop the girl inside an internet cafe and fondled her chest.

“I did something obscene, but nothing a woman finds disagreeable,” the suspect was quoted by the Shinjuku Police Station in partially denying allegations of indecent assault.

Kazushige Mori (Twitter)

According to police, Mori met the girl via a matchmaking app.

In communicating with the girl, he posed as a teenager. “Let’s go for a drink. I’ll buy,” he reportedly wrote.

