Man, 30, accused of molesting elementary school girl at department store

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly molesting an elementary school girl inside a department store, reports TBS News (Oct. 17).

In July, Yosuke Kakegawa, of no known occupation, allegedly fondled the body of the girl on the landing of a stairwell in the store, located in Shinjuku Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Kakegawa admitted to the allegations. “I got turned on by a girl I happened to come across,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the incident took place while Kakegawa was delivering food part-time.

After seeing the girl alone, he followed her. “Come over here,” he reportedly said. He then took her to the landing.