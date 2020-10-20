 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 30, accused of molesting elementary school girl at department store

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 20, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly molesting an elementary school girl inside a department store, reports TBS News (Oct. 17).

In July, Yosuke Kakegawa, of no known occupation, allegedly fondled the body of the girl on the landing of a stairwell in the store, located in Shinjuku Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Kakegawa admitted to the allegations. “I got turned on by a girl I happened to come across,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Yosuke Kakegawa (Twitter)

According to police, the incident took place while Kakegawa was delivering food part-time.

After seeing the girl alone, he followed her. “Come over here,” he reportedly said. He then took her to the landing.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »