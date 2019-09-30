Man, 26, accused of molesting woman in Nerima

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman in Nerima Ward last month, reports TBS News (Sept. 30).

At around 1:00 a.m. on August 24, Hiroyuki Oshikawa, a company employee, allegedly embraced the woman, aged in her 20s, from behind on a road as she commuted home. He then fondled her body, including her chest.

“After catching sight of the woman, I wanted to follow her,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I’ve done this before.”

Prior to the incident, Oshikawa followed the woman over a distance of about 500 meters. After committing the alleged crime, the suspect fled the scene when the victim let out a scream, police said.

Police are now investigating whether Oshikawa was behind similar incidents that have taken place in the same area.