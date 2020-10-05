Man, 23, suspected of fatally stabbing father ‘also wanted to die’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of a person believed to be his father in Nerima Ward on Saturday, reports NHK (Oct. 4).

At around 9:00 p.m., police were tipped off about “a man screaming” inside a residence in the Nakamura area.

Officers arriving at the scene found a man collapsed inside with wounds to his back and abdomen. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Police later accused Yuta Kuzumi, of no known occupation, of attempted murder. “I stabbed my father during a fight, and I also wanted to die,” the suspect said in admitting to the allegations.

The suspect shares the residence with his father, aged in his 60s. Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.