Man, 22, accused of molesting university student over 100 meters

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old male resident of Yokohama who is alleged to have repeatedly molested a female university student across two municipalities earlier this year, reports TBS News (July 13).

In May, Niki Takuma, a company employee, came up behind the woman, aged in her 20s, on a road as she commuted home in Aoba Ward, Yokohama. The suspect then allegedly massaged her buttocks, fondled her chest and forcibly kissed her at that location and a distance of 100 meters away in Machida City, Tokyo after she attempted to flee.

“I grabbed her butt, but I did not kiss her,” the suspect was quoted by the Machida Police Station in partially denying the allegations.

Since the summer of last year, police are now investigating whether Takuma was also behind several other incidents that have taken place in the area since last summer.