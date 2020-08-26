Man, 21, not prosecuted over alleged fatal of stabbing father

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 21-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his father at their residence in Setagaya Ward earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 25).

On February 21, Kurumi Kamada, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab his father, aged in his 50s, in the back and chest at the residence.

The victim was later confirmed dead, the Seijo Police Station said previously.

Kamada and his father shared the residence. A neighbor tipped off police after finding the victim collapsed outside.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Kamada.

No reason for the non-prosecution was given. However, a source with knowledge of the matter said that the results of an examination of Kamada indicated that he could not be held liable for the crime.

After the incident, an officer arriving at the residence pursued Kamada when he fled the scene. He was later taken in for voluntary questioning and then accused of murder.

Earlier that month, Kamada consulted with police via telephone about his father “physically and mentally” harassing him. Afterward, police issued the father a warning.