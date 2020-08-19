Man, 20, arrested over fatal beating of acquaintance

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 20-year-old man over the alleged fatal beating of a male acquaintance in Amami City last week, reports Kagoshima Television (Aug. 17).

Over a roughly 40-minute period starting at 5:20 p.m. on August 14, Yuya Taira, a part-time employee, is alleged to have repeatedly beat Yuma Okaichi, 19, in the head on a road and at the residence of the suspect in the Nazeminatomachi area.

At around 6:30 p.m., Taira alerted emergency services. Okaichi was then transported to a hospital where he died at around 8:40 a.m. the next day.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of manslaughter on Sunday, Taira admitted to the allegations, the Amami Police Station said.

On Tuesday, police sent Taira to prosecutors. That same day, police said the results of an autopsy revealed that Okaichi is believed to have died as a result of a brain injury caused by a blow to the forehead.

Police are now seeking to speak with persons who witnessed the incident.