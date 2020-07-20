Male company employee, 29, fatally stabs man in Yokohama; woman also hurt

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police arrested a 29-year-old male company employee over the alleged fatal stabbing of a man at a residence in Yokohama City early Monday.

A woman was also found hurt at the residence, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 20).

At around 1:45 a.m., police received a distress call about “a scream” coming from inside the first-floor residence, located in the Horiguchi area of Kanazawa Ward.

Officers from the Kanazawa Police Station found the man collapsed in a large pool of blood. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Upon the arrival of officers, also present was Hiroki Yoshizawa. Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, he admitted to slashing the man with a knife in the neck and abdomen.

A third person inside the residence was a woman. She had received undisclosed wounds. She is now undergoing medical treatment at a hospital. Her condition is not considered life-threatening, police said.

Yoshizawa is a resident of Yokosuka City. Police believe that he entered the residence by smashing a window. A blood-stained knife was retrieved from inside.

In addition to confirming the identity of the man, police are considering whether to changed the charges against the suspect to murder. Police are also seeking a motive for the crime.