Malaysian women smuggled stimulant drugs in underwear, tampons

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Customs and Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday announced the arrest of two female Malaysian nationals over the alleged smuggling of 1.5 kilograms of stimulant drugs concealed in their undergarments last month, reports the Asahi Shimbun (July 19).

On June 30, the two women, aged 20 and 22, arrived on a flight at Haneda Airport from Kuala Lumpur with 8 bags containing 1.5 kilograms of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, concealed in their underpants, bras and tampons.

The contraband, which has a street value of about 90 million yen, was discovered during a routine check by a customs official, according to police.

“I knew it was illegal drugs, but I did it for money,” one of the suspects was quoted by police.

In carrying out the operation, each woman wore three layers of underpants. The suspects told police that they received the instructions for smuggling the drugs from a person in Kuala Lumpur.