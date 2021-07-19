Kyoto police launch murder case after elderly man found fatally stabbed

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police launched an investigation after an elderly man was found fatally stabbed inside his residence in Kyoto City last week, reports Fuji News Network (July 18).

According to police, the cause of death of the man, believed to be 80-year-old Takahiro Hirakida, was hemorrhagic shock due to loss of blood was several stab wounds, including to the neck.

On the night of July 16, a neighbor of the man visited a koban police box after mail had accumulated inside the postal box of the residence.

He is believed to have been killed between July 7 and 14, police said.

Officers from the Nishikyo Police Station arriving at the residence entered through the balcony after finding the front door locked.

The interior of the residence shows no signs of having been ransacked. A total of around 500,000 yen in cash was found inside. No murder weapon has been found.

Hirakida lives alone at the residence. Police are now working to confirm that the body is his.