Kyoto: Man, 43, nabbed in fatal assault of wife

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old man over the fatal assault of his wife at their residence in the town of Kyotamba on Thursday, reports TBS News (Oct. 19).

That morning, Kiyoto Sekine, a company employee, grabbed his wife, Tokiko, by the collar and slammed her down such that the back of her head struck the ground.

Tokiko was later confirmed dead, police said.

“I did not mean to slam her down,” Sekine was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Prior to the incident, the couple got into an argument, police said.