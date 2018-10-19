 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kyoto: Man, 43, nabbed in fatal assault of wife

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 19, 2018

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old man over the fatal assault of his wife at their residence in the town of Kyotamba on Thursday, reports TBS News (Oct. 19).

That morning, Kiyoto Sekine, a company employee, grabbed his wife, Tokiko, by the collar and slammed her down such that the back of her head struck the ground.

Tokiko was later confirmed dead, police said.

over the fatal assault of his wife at their residence in the town of Kyotamba on Thursday
Kyoto police have arrested a man, 43, over the fatal assault of his wife at their residence in the town of Kyotamba on Thursday (Twitter)

“I did not mean to slam her down,” Sekine was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Prior to the incident, the couple got into an argument, police said.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »