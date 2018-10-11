Kyoto: Fireman accused of molesting high school boy

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 36-year-old fireman over the alleged abduction and molestation of a male high school student earlier this year, reports Nikkan Sports (Oct. 4).

At around 4:35 p.m. on August 19, Kota Fuchigami, who is stationed in Hirakata City, allegedly abducted the boy at a convenience store parking lot in Kameoka City. After traveling several kilometers by car, the suspect then fondled the boy’s lower body inside.

Fuchigami, who has been accused of abduction for the purpose of committing an obscenity and indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “He was of my liking,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Fuchigami and the boy are not acquainted. In coaxing the boy into the vehicle, the suspect called out to him in the parking lot. About 30 minutes after the incident, he released the boy, police said.

Fuchigami surfaced as a person of interest for police after an examination of footage taken from an onboard camera of another vehicle at the convenience store, police said.

“As a full-fledged member of society, it is a shameful act,” said a representative of the fireman’s association in Hirakata in offering an apology.

In June, Fuchigami received a cut in his salary for assaulting a subordinate fireman.