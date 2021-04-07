Kumamoto: Female teacher suspected of making child pornography of girls at onsen

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a female teacher over the taking of illicit videos of girls in Amakusa City five years ago, reports Nippon News Network (April 6).

On August 13, 2016, Shizuka Hamasaki, 28, allegedly used the camera of her mobile telephone to take illicit footage (tosatsu) of unclothed girls in a dressing room at an onsen hot springs.

Police allege that Hamasaki knew that the girls were minors.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of producing child pornography, Hamasaki admitted to the allegations. “I did this other times,” the suspect said. She was sent to prosecutors on Wednesday.

The suspect, who teaches at a high school in Kumamoto, added, “My boyfriend instructed me to do it.”

At the time, she was a in a relationship with 29-year-old Yukihiro Hirata, of no known occupation. In January, Gunma police arrested Hirata for the upload of child pornography to an adult site.

During a search of his residence, police found a USB drive containing the illicit footage of the girls at the onsen.