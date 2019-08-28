Kindai University professor dismissed over illicit filming incidents

OSAKA (TR) – Kindai University has announced the dismissal of an associate professor following his arrest for alleged illicit filming earlier this year, reports Kyodo News (Aug. 28).

On June 29, police arrested the associate professor in the department of science and engineering for allegedly using a smartphone to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage up the skirt of a woman at a railway station in Higashiosaka City.

During questioning, the suspect revealed that he also entered at least one toilet on the campus of the university to film other women.

On Tuesday, the university announced the dismissal of the associate professor, who has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance and trespassing.

The school issued an apology to the victims and students. “In the future, we will thoroughly ensure that faculty and staff are in compliance [with school policies].”