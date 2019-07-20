KenKen of Dragon Ash accused of possessing marijuana

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Saturday announced that KenKen from popular rock band Dragon Ash is one of three persons in custody over the alleged possession of marijuana, reports Nikkan Sports (July 20).

On Friday, officers found an unspecified quantity of marijuana at the residence of KenKen, whose real name is Kensuke Kaneko, in Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto City. Officers also arrested a 25-year-old woman who was present at the time.

Kaneko admits to the allegations, telling police he “knew” it was marijuana in his possession. The woman, however, denies the charges.

That same day, officers in Tokyo arrested musician Jesse McFaddin, a 38-year-old American, over the alleged possession of marijuana at his residence in Shinagawa Ward. The suspect admits to the allegations, police said.

The raids were conducted after police received a tip about suspected marijuana possession by Kaneko and McFaddin about one month ago.

Dragon Ash formed in 1996. On July 17, the group released its latest single “Fly Over.” Kaneko, who plays bass, joined seven years ago. The group is scheduled to embark on a nationwide tour in September

“We are currently confirming facts [of the case],” a representative for the label for the band said. “Regarding current and future work, we will hold discussions with relevant parties.