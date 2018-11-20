 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Keio University student in custody over alleged rape among suspects in second case

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 20, 2018

KANAGAWA (TR) – A popular male Keio University student already in custody over the alleged rape of an intoxicated woman is among the suspects in a second case, reports Kyodo News (Nov. 19).

Over a nearly three-hour period early on May 10, Yota Watanabe, a 22-year-old second-year student, and two other students of the university allegedly worked together in forcing the woman, aged in her 20s, to consume large quantities of alcohol inside a karaoke parlor in Shibuya Ward. After she became comatose, they then fondled her lower body in committing acts deemed obscene.

Watanabe, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault and stealing her bag, denies the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police. Kazuki Koyama, also 22, and the other suspect, aged 19 at the time, partially admit to the allegations, police said.

Yota Watanabe (left) and Kazuki Koyama
Yota Watanabe (left) and Kazuki Koyama (Twitter)

Police first arrested Watanabe over the alleged sexual assault of another woman, a first-year student at another university, in a stairwell of a multi-tenant building in Yokohama’s Nishi Ward in September.

Upon his arrest last month, the suspect, who was accused of quasi-coerced intercourse, denied the allegations, telling police he was drunk and did not remember the incident.

In 2016, Watanabe appeared in the “Mr. Keio SFC Contest,” an event whose winners are determined via online voting over a three-month period.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »