Keio University grad student accused of employing girl, 17, at ‘delivery health’ business

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 15, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male graduate student at Keio University who operates a so-called “delivery health” sex business that allegedly employed a teenage girl, reports Kyodo News (May 14).

On April 7, Yuichiro Mizukami, 33, allegedly dispatched the girl, 17, to engage in acts deemed obscene with a male government worker, 48, at a rented room in Chiyoda Ward while knowing she was a minor.

Mizukami, who has been accused of violating the Child Welfare Act, told police that he will not comment on the allegations until he speaks with a lawyer.

Yuichiro Mizukami (Twitter)

According to police, the business is believed to have accumulated 2.5 million yen in earnings between last August and May.

The web site for the shop indicates that masseuses provide massages at a rate of 4,000 yen for 30 minutes. However, the masseuses are only paid if customers request sex-related services from an unofficial menu.x

