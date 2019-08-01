Kanagawa: Woman drives 4 km with husband on hood

KANAGAWA (TR) – After a dispute with his wife, a 38-year-old man was seriously injured when he fell off the hood of her vehicle after she drove a distance of more than 4 kilometers in Yokohama City early Tuesday, police said.

At around 2 a.m., Natsuko Makino, a 37-year-old nurse, and her husband, Koichi, got into a fight near his residence in Asahi Ward. He then jumped onto the hood of her vehicle as she drove off, according to Fuji News Network (Aug. 1).

Koichi clung to the hood as continued driving over a distance of 4.1 kilometers to Totsuka Ward, where Makino lives. He then fell from the hood, causing him to fracture his skull upon striking the pavement.

Makino, who has been accused of attempted murder, denies the allegations. “My husband jumped off on his own,” she was quoted by police. The suspect was sent to prosecutors on Thursday.

Makino and Koichi, who do not live together, got married three weeks ago. In the middle of July, the suspect consulted with police about domestic violence by Koichi. However, she later declined to pursue a complaint.

Prior to the incident, Koichi summoned Makino the residence. They then got into a dispute about one of Koichi’s associates from the past.