 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa: Woman, 53, arrested after bruised corpse of mother found

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 7, 2020

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 53-year-old woman after the discovery of the corpse of her mother at their residence in Sagamihara City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 6).

On Sunday, Yuka Okuma, of no known occupation, contacted police. Officers arriving at the residence in Minami Ward found the body of her mother, 85-year-old Kayoko, face-up on the floor in the living room.

The following day, police accused Okuma of abandoning a corpse. “After she died on January 2, I called the city hall. But I could not reach anyone due to the New Year’s holidays,” the suspect was quoted by the Sagamihara-Minami Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

Kanagawa police arrested a woman after the corpse of her mother was found at their residence in Sagamihara City on Sunday

According to police, the upper body of Kayoko showed signs of bruising to the upper body and face. During questioning, Okuma admitted to beating her mother, TBS News (Jan. 6) reported.

Police plan to use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »