Kanagawa: Woman, 53, arrested after bruised corpse of mother found

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 53-year-old woman after the discovery of the corpse of her mother at their residence in Sagamihara City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 6).

On Sunday, Yuka Okuma, of no known occupation, contacted police. Officers arriving at the residence in Minami Ward found the body of her mother, 85-year-old Kayoko, face-up on the floor in the living room.

The following day, police accused Okuma of abandoning a corpse. “After she died on January 2, I called the city hall. But I could not reach anyone due to the New Year’s holidays,” the suspect was quoted by the Sagamihara-Minami Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, the upper body of Kayoko showed signs of bruising to the upper body and face. During questioning, Okuma admitted to beating her mother, TBS News (Jan. 6) reported.

Police plan to use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.