Kanagawa: Woman, 35, accused of killing 2-week-old child

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 35-year-old woman who is suspected of killing her newborn boy at their residence in Kawasaki City, reports NHK (Dec. 2).

At around 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Hiromi Koyama, of no known occupation, allegedly blocked the mouth and nose of 15-day-old Kaito at their residence in Miyamae Ward.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of murder, Koyama admitted to the allgeations. “I was troubled by childcare,” she told the Miyamae Police Station.

Koyama’s husband also lives at the residence. At the time of the incident, he was away for work. However, his mother was present to assist with childcare.

At around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, his mother noticed that the boy was unconscious and alerted emergency services. The boy was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident.