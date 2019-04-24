Kanagawa: Video shows break-in at Kawasaki jewelry store

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for the perpetrators behind a smash-and-grab break-in at a jewelry store in Kawasaki City early Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 24).

In security camera footage, a black sedan is shown backing into the front of the store in attempting to break down it security shutter, located in the Nishiikuta area of Tama Ward. After several more attempts, the vehicle finally plunges inside.

Three thieves then rush inside and smash glass display cases. After taking merchandise from inside, they pile into a second sedan and flee the scene.

Police are using the footage to identify the perpetrators.