Kanagawa vice principal accused of smearing own bodily fluid on girl

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a school vice principal for allegedly smearing his own bodily fluid on a girl inside a train, reports Jiji Press (Nov. 9).

The incident took place inside an Odakyu Line rapid express train as it traveled between Shimokitazawa and Noborito stations at around 5:00 p.m. on September 16.

During that period, Masanori Takei allegedly smeared the unspecified bodily fluid on the right hand of the girl, a first-year middle school student.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of assault on Monday, Takei denied the allegations, according to the Tama Police Station.

According to police, the girl was not acquainted with the suspect, who is vice principal at an elementary school in Isehara City.

After the incident, the girl exited the train at Noborito Station. A station staff member then contacted police after seeing her crying.

Takei surfaced as a person of interest after police examined security camera footage.