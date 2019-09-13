 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa: Trio suspected in theft of 70 vehicles

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 13, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested three persons who are suspected in the theft of dozens of vehicles over the past 18 months, reports TBS News (Sept. 13).

In August, the trio, including Hayato Ogata, a 36-year-old company employee, allegedly stole a vehicle valued at around 2 million yen from a parking lot in Isehara City, Kanagawa.

All three of the suspects admit to the allegations, telling police they did it “to cover living expenses.”

Hayato Ogata (Twitter)

Since last January, the suspects are believed to have stolen around 70 vehicles valued at roughly 80 million yen in Shizuoka and Kanagawa prefectures.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »