Kanagawa: Trio suspected in theft of 70 vehicles

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested three persons who are suspected in the theft of dozens of vehicles over the past 18 months, reports TBS News (Sept. 13).

In August, the trio, including Hayato Ogata, a 36-year-old company employee, allegedly stole a vehicle valued at around 2 million yen from a parking lot in Isehara City, Kanagawa.

All three of the suspects admit to the allegations, telling police they did it “to cover living expenses.”

Since last January, the suspects are believed to have stolen around 70 vehicles valued at roughly 80 million yen in Shizuoka and Kanagawa prefectures.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.