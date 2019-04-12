Kanagawa: Scaffolding worker, 56, fatally stabs colleague

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 56-year-old scaffolding worker over the alleged fatal stabbing of a man believed to be his colleague in Hadano City on Thursday, reports (Apr. 12).

At around 11:30 p.m., Ichiro Saito allegedly used a knife to stab the victim, aged in his 20s, inside the residence they share.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead, police said.

Prior to the incident, the suspect and victim had been drinking before they got into an argument. Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Saito admitted to the allegations, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.