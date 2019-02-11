Kanagawa: Notorious bag thief nabbed at Kawasaki supermarket

KANAGAWA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police last week arrested a 69-year-old man in Kanagawa Prefecture after investigating him in connection with dozens of bag thefts, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 8).

At around 3:40 p.m. on February 7, Katsumi Sudo allegedly swiped a bag containing 10,000 yen in cash from the cart of an 83-year-old woman at a supermarket in Kawasaki City’s Tama Ward.

“I stole the bags to cover living expenses,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, Sudo had been under investigation in connection with 23 similar incidents at supermarkets in Saitama Prefecture between January and February 7.

An examination of security camera footage taken at a supermarket in Shiki City revealed a person believed to be Sudo committing a theft on January 30. Saitama Prefectural Police subsequently began referring to him as “Cart Sudo.”

Upon his apprehension in Kawasaki, Sudo was apprehended by an officer who had been tailing him.