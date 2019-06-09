Kanagawa: Man, woman accused of fatally beating female acquaintance

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police last week arrested a man and a woman over the alleged fatal beating of a female acquaintance at the victim’s residence in Kawasaki City, reports Jiji Press (June 8).

Between around 5:00 a.m. and 7:10 a.m. on June 7, Sachiko Yamada (32) and Takayuki Tanaka (23), both of no known occupation, allegedly beat the head of Yukiyo Tsujimura, 54, inside the residence, located in Asao Ward.

Officers visiting the residence later that day found Tsujimura collapsed face-up inside one of the rooms. She was later confirmed dead at the scene, according to the Asao Police Station.

Both suspects, who have been accused of murder, admits to the allegations, police said.

At around 6:55 a.m., police were tipped off about “what sounds like a fight” inside the residence. Officers arriving at the scene were unable to enter the unit since it was locked. Upon their return with a key about six hours later, officers found Tsujiura collapsed inside.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.