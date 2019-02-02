Kanagawa: Man, wife apprehend nude American sailor in residence

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police arrested an intoxicated American sailor after he was found nude in a residence in Ebina City early Saturday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 2).

Officers arriving at the residence, located in the Kokubukita area, arrested Dominique Nathaniel Williams, 27, a warrant officer stationed at the Naval Air Facility Atsugi on suspicion of trespassing.

During questioning, Williams admitted to the allegations. Alcohol was detected on the breath of the suspect, according to the Ebina Police Station.

The incident began at around 5:10 a.m., when the 44-year-old male occupant of the residence awoke to use the toilet and heard the sound of running water coming from the shower. In taking a look, he found Williams fully nude.

Hearing the commotion, the man’s wife awoke. She then joined him in apprehending Williams before they telephoned police.

There were no signs that Williams entered by climbing a wall or breaking a window, leading police to believe he opened the unlocked front door.