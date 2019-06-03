Kanagawa: Man dies after falling unconscious during apprehension by police

KANAGAWA (TR) – A 21-year-old male university student has died after falling unconscious while being apprehended by police in Kawasaki City’s Asao Ward last month, police have revealed, reports NHK (June 1).

At around 6:25 p.m. on May 19, several officers from the Asao Police Station pinned down the man, who was shirtless and barefoot, after he allegedly smashed the windshield of a vehicle with a canteen.

As the man was being transferred to a police station, his condition deteriorated and he lost consciousness. He was then transferred to a hospital. He died at around 3:00 p.m. on June 1.

According to police, officers pinned him down at the scene after he began to act violently. “I will kill,” he reportedly said. He also is believed to have committed self-mutilation.

“The matter is under investigation, including whether the apprehension was connected to the deterioration of his condition,” a representative of the police said.

Police are also seeking the cause of death of the man.