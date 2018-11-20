Kanagawa: Man attempted to use fake ¥10,000 bill

KANAGAWA (TR) – Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly using a counterfeit bill in Yokohama earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 20).

On August 25, Yu Otsuka allegedly used a counterfeit 10,000-yen note at a convenience store. The suspect was shown handing over the forged bill in security camera footage, according to police.

The forged bill is believed to have been produced on a color printer. Its serial number is the same as those found on fake notes passed in about 20 cases in the Kanto area, police said.