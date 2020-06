Kanagawa: Man, 59, accused of molesting 7-year-old girl

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 59-year-old man who is suspected of molesting a 7-year-old girl in Yokohama City, reports Fuji News Network (June 28).

On June 21, Mamoru Kishimoto, of no known occupation, brought the girl, a second-year elementary school student, to a parking lot in Naka Ward and sexually abused her.

According to the Isesaki Police Station, Kishimoto admits to the allegations.