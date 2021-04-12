 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa: Man, 34, started fires ‘due to daily stress’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 12, 2021

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-ol man who is suspected of starting several fires in Zama City, reports Nippon News Network (April 9).

At around 3:10 a.m. on February 23, Hironori Fukuda, a part-time employee, allegedly used a lighter to set fire to the office of an NPO.

The entire two-floor structure burned to the ground, but there were no injuries, the Zama Police Station said.

Hironori Fukuda

Upon his arrest on suspicion of arson on April 8, Fukuda admitted to the allegations. “I started the fire after feeling frustrated due to daily stress,” the suspect told police.

Police believe that Fukuda set fire to several other things, including a motorcycle and a campaign poster, in the same area.

