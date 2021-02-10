Kanagawa: Man, 24, accused of breaking into residence, molesting woman

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 24-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman inside her residence in Yokohama City last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 9).

At 3:30 a.m. on October 11, Takasuke Miyamoto, an industrial painter, allegedly broke into the residence of the woman, 23, in Sakae Ward. He then fondled her body as she slept.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault on Tuesday, Miyamoto declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

According to police, Miyamoto was not acquainted with the women. He surfaced as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.

Police are aware of several other similar incidents involving other women in the same area. Police are investigating whether Miyamoto was also behind those cases.