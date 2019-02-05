Kanagawa: Man, 23, accused of licking hair of woman at station

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly licking the hair of a woman at a railway station in Yokohama last year, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 5).

In May, Ryo Kikuchi, of no known occupation, came up from behind the woman, a 29-year-old company worker, on an escalator at Shin-Yokohama Station and licked her hair.

Kikuchi admits to the allegations, police said.

After the incident, the victim found saliva in her hair and alerted police.

Using both the results of a DNA analysis of the saliva and security camera footage, police labeled Kikuchi as a person of interest in the case.